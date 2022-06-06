Rotherham United are facing a battle to keep their key first-team duo this summer.

The pair are both out of contract at the end of the month and are due to become free agents as things stand.

The Millers risk losing them both for nothing with the clock ticking.

Regarding Smith, Barker has said, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post :

“We need to know if we’re in with a shout or whether we need to plan without him and sign a replacement. We’re not putting an exact deadline on it but we’re looking for an answer one way or the other soon.”

On Ihiekwe: “That’s another one where in the next few days we’re going to have to say, ‘Look, mate, if it’s a ‘no’ and you want to explore elsewhere we’re going to have to move on.’”

Rotherham United uncertainty

Smith has been linked with fellow Yorkshire club Sheffield Wednesday recently, whilst Cardiff City have been in the frame for a while.

The Millers signed the experienced attacker back in 2018 and he has been a great servant since then.

He has made 210 appearances for Paul Warne’s side in all competitions to date and has scored 60 goals and gained 21 assists.

Smith has also previously played for the likes of Darlington, Workington, Charlton Athletic, Swindon Town, Portsmouth and Bury.

Ihiekwe made the move to the AESSEAL New York Stadium in 2017 and has been ever-present over the past five years.

The former Tranmere Rovers man has three League One promotions under his belt now but is yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal ahead of next term in the Championship.

The Yorkshire Post have mentioned Derby County are potential suitors and he has a big decision to make over the next couple of weeks.