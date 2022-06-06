Fulham are keen on Real Betis full-back Alex Moreno, reports coming out of Spain suggest.

Since their promotion to the Premier League, Fulham have been linked with a host of potential summer signings.

Marco Silva looks set to be a busy man in the transfer market over the next couple of months and the latest name being tipped for a summer move to Craven Cottage is Moreno.

The 28-year-old has just capped another impressive season for Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis side, featuring 30 times in La Liga, scoring five and assisting three across the campaign.

One report in Spain suggests that €15million-rated Moreno could be Betis’ first summer sale whilst another report (via Sport Witness) says that Fulham are currently the most interested side.

Betis are said to be awaiting bids for Moreno.

What to make of this rumour?

Fulham have already been linked with a tonne of potential new signings ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window later this week, and a number of players from Europe.

The Londoners have raided the European leagues in the past for some big money signings. But the club has also spent quite poorly in recent seasons so they’ll surely be cautious this time round.

Moreno looks like a keen player nevertheless and a new full-back, on either side, is something that Silva could really do with this summer.

And another questions remains, will Fulham spend big this summer?

The club isn’t short of money and with so many reports linking them with some big money signings like Moreno, it could indicate that the club are once again willing to spend big this summer.

It’s certainly an exciting time to be a Fulham fan.