Huddersfield Town are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Solihull Moors striker Kyle Hudlin, who is also on the radar of Sheffield Wednesday.

Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday both experienced play-off heartbreak last season, but they will both now turn their attention to preparing for the new season by enjoying a successful summer transfer window.

And now, Football Insider has reported that the Terriers are looking to waste no time in their recruitment drive.

It is claimed Huddersfield Town are in advanced talks to sign the towering Hudlin from Solihull Moors, who also endured play-off heartbreak after falling to Grimsby Town in extra time on Sunday afternoon.

Hudlin, who is also of interest to Sheffield Wednesday, scored the goal to put the Moors ahead. However, goals from John McAtee and Jordan Maguire-Drew ensured Paul Hurst’s Grimsby Town returned to the Football League.

A big step up…

If Huddersfield Town’s advanced talks over a deal for Hudlin lead to a summer transfer, the 21-year-old striker would be making a significant step up in competition.

The 6ft 9in striker has spent his entire career to date with Solihull Moors, managing 15 goals in 62 outings for the club.

The problems his height and physicality can cause have been on show for all to see this season, and his presence at the top of the pitch was certainly missed after he was forced off against Grimsby Town.

While the jump from the National League to the Championship would be a big one, Huddersfield Town could be the perfect place to make that step up.

The Terriers blooded Sorba Thomas into the club by having him play B team football for half a season before unleashing him on the senior stage with great success over the 2021/22 campaign, so maybe the club could follow a similar formula to help get the best out of Hudlin if a move materialises.