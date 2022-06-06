Merthyr Town have signed Zack Maher following his departure from Newport County, as announced by their official club website.

The non-league side have snapped up the youngster on a free transfer.

Maher, 19, was released by Newport County at the end of the past season.

He has swiftly found a new home now and will be looking to rise back into the Football League over the next few years.

Newport County made tough decision

Newport County made the tough decision to cut ties with the midfielder after they failed to gain promotion from League Two last term.

The Exiles are now preparing for their first full campaign under James Rowberry and have already made three signings with Sam Bowen, Will Evans and Chanka Zimba coming through the entrance door recently.

Maher rose up through the academy at Rodney Parade and has been a regular at various youth levels for the South Wales outfit over the past few years.

The Welshman was handed his first-team debut in October 2020 in an EFL Trophy loss to Norwich City U21s and he came on as a substitute for Scot Bennett.

He then made his second appearance in the same competition last August against Plymouth Argyle and he replaced Robbie Wilmott in that one.

They are the only two games Maher has played for Newport County and he will now be eager to prove them wrong for letting him leave.

The Exiles have also waved goodbye to Ryan Haynes, Alex Fisher, Courtney Senior, Padraig Amond, Louis Hall and Ryan Hillier over recent times.