Sheffield Wednesday are still interested in signing Newcastle United wonderkid Elliot Anderson this summer, Yorkshire Live has said.

Sheffield Wednesday are among the multiple sides to have already been linked with Anderson ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Owls were first mentioned as contenders for his summer signature back at the start of May, though a host of other clubs have already been linked with a move for the Newcastle United talent.

Now, a report from Yorkshire Live has stated that Sheffield Wednesday remain keen on bringing Anderson to Hillsborough.

In fact, their latest update reveals that the Owls were in fact interested in striking a deal for the young playmaker at the turn of the year too,. However, it is said injuries and suspensions hindered their chances of a deal.

Primed for a step up…

Anderson has long been highly rated by Newcastle United fans.

He scored five goals in seven Premier League 2 games in the first half of the season before heading on loan to Bristol Rovers, where the footballing world was made aware of exactly what Anderson is capable of.

Operating either as a number 10 or out on the left-hand side, the 19-year-old managed eight goals and five assists for the Gas, playing a crucial role in their dramatic automatic promotion to League One.

Across all competitions, Anderson managed 13 goals and five assists across both Newcastle United’s U23s and Bristol Rovers last season.

After such a strong stint in League Two, he looks primed for a step up next season. However, it remains to be seen just how high he jumps up, with Sheffield Wednesday among those keen on a loan.