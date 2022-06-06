Fulham and Bournemouth target Rabbi Matondo is on Celtic and Rangers’ transfer radar, according to The Guardian (via 90min.com).

The winger is poised to leave current club Schalke 04 this summer following their promotion to the Bundesliga.

Matondo, 21, has been linked with both Fulham and Bournemouth after their respective promotions from the Championship.

He has a big decision to make on his next move over the next couple of months, despite still having 12 months left on his contract at the Parkstadion.

Fulham and Bournemouth face competition

Fulham and Bournemouth will have to see off competition from elsewhere if they are to lure Matondo back to the UK in the transfer window.

The Wales international is from Liverpool and had spells in the academies at Cardiff City and Manchester City before moving over to Germany in 2019.

He has since made 32 appearances in all competitions for Schalke and has chipped in with two goals.

Matondo was loaned out to Stoke City a couple of years ago but struggled to make an impact with the Potters, scoring once in 11 outings.

The attacker then spent the past campaign with Club Brugge and found his feet in Belgium, firing 10 goals in 27 games from the wing.

His career is now at a crossroads and both Fulham and Bournemouth have been joined by Celtic and Rangers in the chase for him.

Both the Cottagers and the Cherries are gearing up for life back in the Premier League and will both be eager to bolster their ranks.