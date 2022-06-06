Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United all had scouts watching Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai in action for Hungary against England at the weekend, Takvim has claimed.

Fulham and Nottingham Forest will both be playing Premier League football next season, with the Cottagers earning promotion as Championship champions while Forest made their way up through the play-offs.

Their attentions will now be firmly on preparing their squads for the new top-flight campaign.

New additions will be on both clubs’ radars, and it has now been claimed the pair have identified Hungarian centre-back Szalai as a target.

According to Turkish news outlet Takvim, Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United all had scouts watching Szalai in action as Hungary secured a memorable win over England.

All three were said to be very impressed with his display against Gareth Southgate’s side, who put in an underwhelming performance.

More on Szalai…

Szalai is a 24-year-old centre-back currently plying his trade in Turkey for Fenerbahce.

He has been with the Turkish giants for around a year-and-a-half now, joining from Cypriot outfit Apollon Limassol after first making his senior breakthrough in Austria with Rapid Wien.

The Budapest-born star is a left-sided centre-back who can play in either a back four or a back three. He also operates as a left-back from time to time, proving he could provide some valuable versatility to any of Fulham, Nottingham Forest or Newcastle United.

It remains to be seen if the trio’s reported scouting mission develops into anything more serious, but he could be an intriguing option heading into the summer transfer window.