Derby County are gearing up for League One football following their relegation from the Championship last season.

But their relegation was expected after the Rams incurred a total 21-point deduction. Still without an owner, prospective buyer Chris Kirchner remains on track to complete his takeover of the club, though official confirmation keeps on getting pushed back.

And yesterday, Alan Nixon revealed on his Patreon account that the American turned down the oppurtunity of a joint-bid with former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley, who’s been linked with a Derby County takeover for a number of months now.

It’s a surprising news piece, but Rams fans only have eyes for Kirchner at the moment, with completion of his takeover seemingly imminent.

And emerging reports of potential new signings suggest that the takeover is in fact nearing completion.

Nixon also revealed yesterday that the Rams are keen on Cardiff City striker James Collins, but explained that Wayne Rooney’s side will either need to agree a loan deal, or a free transfer for the forward.

Elsewhere, it’s said that Derby County are stepping up their pursuit of attacker Tom Barkhuizen ahead of his Preston North End departure – the 28-year-old only managed 13 Championship outings last season owing to injury, but has been prolific for Preston in the past.

Lastly, the Rams are reportedly in talks with fan favourite Curtis Davies over a possible contract extension – the 37-year-old is set to become a free agent at the end of the month, and has a number of suitors in the Championship.

There’s a lot of positive stories coming out of Pride Park at the minute. But the summer ahead, and indeed Derby’s future, relies on Kirchner’s takeover going through.