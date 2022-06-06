Fulham’s reported target Nemanja Matic has agreed to join Roma on a one-year deal, Fabrizio Romano has reported.

Fulham’s preparations for life back in the Premier League will hopefully include adding some top-flight experience to their ranks.

One man identified as a target that could do just that is veteran midfielder Matic, who will be available for nothing after his contract with Manchester United comes to an end this summer.

However, it has now emerged that the Serbian will be heading for a new challenge in Italy instead.

As revealed by trusted reporter Romano on Twitter, Matic will be penning a one-year deal with Italian giants and Europa Conference League winners Roma. The move will see him reunite with Jose Mourinho, who he played under during his time with Chelsea and Manchester United.

Nemanja Matić will sign a contract until June 2023 with AS Roma – with an option for further season. José Mourinho wanted him after Chelsea and Man Utd experiences. 🇷🇸🤝 #transfers @SkySport AS Roma will let Henrikh Mkhitaryan leave on a free – he’s joining Inter, done deal. pic.twitter.com/LOQj8lsQmc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2022

The move dashes any Fulham hopes of an agreement, so their attentions will now turn to fresh targets in the middle of the park.

Better alternatives?

At 33, Matic possesses exactly what Fulham need this summer – Premier League experience.

The midfielder has played at the very top for the vast majority of his career and his pedigree would have been of great value to Marco Silva’s squad.

However, performances for Manchester United of late have shown that Matic’s prime is behind him somewhat and he is seemingly heading into the twilight of his career.

Providing they can add some Premier League pedigree elsewhere, pursuing a younger, fresher midfielder with a higher ceiling could be beneficial for the Cottagers, so it will be interesting to see who makes their way through the doors at Craven Cottage this summer.