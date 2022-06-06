Wigan Athletic midfielder Jamie McGrath is wanted on loan by Aberdeen, as detailed in a report by the Daily Record.

Wigan Athletic only signed the Republic of Ireland international back in January.

McGrath, 25, made the move to the DW Stadium from St Mirren.

His old Buddies’ boss, Jim Goodwin, is now eager to bring him to Aberdeen ahead of next season.

Wigan Athletic have decision to make

Wigan Athletic swooped to land McGrath to add more competition and depth to their options in the middle of the park as they hunted down the League One title.

He has made just four appearances for the Latics since his winter switch though and they need to decide whether to keep him for next term or let him head out the exit door.

McGrath penned a two-and-a-half contract with Leam Richardson’s side but could his game time dry up even more in the Championship?

A switch to Aberdeen would enable him to play under a manager he knows well again and get plenty of minutes under his belt in the Scottish Premiership.

He moved over to Scotland back in 2020 after playing for the likes of Cherry Orchard, UCD, St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk in Ireland and was a hit with St Mirren, scoring 20 and assisting seven in 79 games in all competitions.

McGrath’s career is at a bit of a crossroads right now and the ‘Tics need to decide what to do with him amid interest from above the border this summer.