Mansfield Town are keen on Burton Albion defender John Brayford, according to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough wants to reunite with the full-back at Field Mill this summer.

Brayford, 34, sees his deal with the Brewers expire at the end of the month and is currently due to become a free agent.

His current side have offered him a new contract but he is yet to sign it.

Mansfield Town planning for next season

Mansfield Town are planning ahead for next season following their defeat in the play-off final to Port Vale.

The Stags will be looking to mount another promotion push from League Two in the next campaign and landing Brayford on a free transfer would be a shrewd bit of business by the Nottinghamshire outfit.

The former England C international is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and has racked up just under 600 appearances in his career to date.

He has worked with Clough at Derby County, Sheffield United and Burton Albion in the past and is a player the Mansfield Town manager knows well and trusts.

Brayford has also played likes of Crewe Alexandra and Cardiff City in the past and was on the books of the latter whilst they were in the Premier League back in 2013.

His future at Burton Albion is hanging in the balance right now after four years at the Pirelli Stadium and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side may lose him to a fourth tier club.