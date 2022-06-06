Wigan Athletic are ready to battle Sunderland for the signature of Everton forward Nathan Broadhead, Liverpool World has claimed.

Wigan Athletic and Sunderland will both be playing Championship football after winning promotion from League One.

While the Latics went up as champions, the Black Cats had to take the scenic route via the play-offs. Popular loan forward Broadhead played an important in helping Alex Neil’s side get there and now, the Championship could await him too.

Sunderland director Kristjaan Speakman has already spoken of his intention to talk with Everton over a possible permanent deal, but Liverpool World says they could face competition for his services from Wigan Athletic.

Broadhead is said to have been discussed by the Latics’ hierarchy, though they have concerns about his injury record.

His Everton contract runs out at the end of next season. Given that e is yet to make a senior breakthrough at Goodison Park at the age of 24, a permanent move could be beneficial.

Efficient in front of goal…

It’s understandable that Wigan Athletic would have concerns about Broadhead’s injury record.

The Bangor-born forward spent spells on the sidelines last season and concerns over his fitness levels heading into the play-offs limited him to two brief appearances.

However, Broadhead’s natural instincts in front of goal could make him a scary prospect for defenders if he can remain fit. In 27 outings for Sunderland, the forward managed 13 goals across all competitions.

He averaged a goal every 123 minutes for the Black Cats last season – a rate that would see him score bags full of goals if he could remain fit for an entire campaign.