Burnley are without a manager as they head into the Championship, but former Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany remains in pole position to take charge.

Kompany has been linked with the Turf Moor vacancy for a couple of weeks now. The appointment has been stalling somewhat, but a report from LancsLive over the weekend said that the appointment is ‘expected to go through before long’.

And the Belgian will have plenty of work to do from the get-go.

One of Burnley’s star men, Nick Pope, is being heavily linked with a move away this summer following his side’s relegation, and the latest team to be linked is Nottingham Forest, with a cut-price £10million fee now being mentioned.

Another name looking likely to leave Burnley this summer is centre-back James Tarkowski.

The Englishman has also been linked with a clutch of Premier League clubs ahead of the summer but reports are leaning towards Everton.

Daily Mail say that the Toffees are becoming increasingly confident of signing the 29-year-old, who’s been with Burnley since 2016 and has racked up over 200 appearances in all competitions for the Clarets.

And lastly, should Kompany land the Burnley job, he’s said to be keen on adding Craig Bellamy to his coaching staff.

Alan Nixon revealed yesterday that Kompany wants to bring the former Premier League striker to Turf Moor who has previously coached at Cardiff City and Anderlecht, working as Kompany’s no.2 with the latter.

For Burnley then, they look to have a lot on their plate this summer. Not only are they still without a manager, but they also look set to lose a number of key players, and so there looks to be a lot of rebuilding work for their next manager to do.