Accrington Stanley defender Ross Sykes is wanted by Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, according to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

Accrington Stanley will face a battle to keep hold of their key centre-back this summer.

Sykes, 23, is also reported to be on the radar of Barnsley ahead of next season.

The likes of Millwall and Middlesbrough have also been linked since the end of the past campaign.

Key player for Accrington Stanley

Sykes has been on the books at the Wham Stadium since 2015 having previously played in the academy at Burnley.

He has since risen into the first-team and has already racked up 131 appearances for the North West outfit in all competitions, chipping in with 10 goals and seven assists.

Stanley have exercised their option of a 12-month extension on his contract meaning his deal expires in late June 2023.

That hasn’t stopped Union SG to target a swoop for him in the transfer market after their impressive past campaign. The Brussels-based side finished 2nd in the table and will be playing in the Champions League next term.

They are owned by Brighton and Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom and have a couple of English players already in their squad such as former MK Dons left wing-back Matthew Sorinola and ex-Portsmouth defender Christian Burgess.

Sykes could be the next Englishman through the door at the Joseph Marien Stadium but Union SG may need to beat competition from the Football League for his signature, with Barnsley among the teams linked.