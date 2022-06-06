Hull City-linked Fernando Martins has reached an agreement with Antalyaspor, reports Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

Hull City are reported to be keen on signing the midfielder this summer.

Fernando, 30, has caught the eye in the Turkish Super Lig after joining his current club in the last January transfer window.

Reporter Sabuncuoglu claims he is set to pen a new contract (see tweet below):

Antalyaspor yeni sözleşme konusunda Fernando ile anlaşmaya vardı. @VOLEapp — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) June 5, 2022

No Hull City move

Hull City will have to look elsewhere for midfield reinforcements ahead of next season.

The Tigers are prepping for their first full campaign under the ownership of Acun Ilicali and management of Shota Arveladze.

The new regime came into place in January and the club managed to stay up in the Championship. They will now be eager to compete in the top half of the table and are expected to busy in the transfer market.

Midfield is definitely an area that the Yorkshire outfit need to add more bodies into. Richie Smallwood, who has been club captain for the past two years, has been given the green light to head out the exit door on a free transfer whilst Liam Walsh went back to Swansea City.

George Honeyman, Regan Slater and Greg Docherty are their current options in the middle of the park with it unknown right now whether the likes of George Moncur, Andy Cannon and Callum Jones are in Arveladze’s plans.

Fernando has been linked with a switch to the MKM Stadium but his name is one to cross off the list.