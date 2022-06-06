West Brom could be in for a promising summer if their signing of John Swift is anything to go by.

The Baggies brought Swift in on a free transfer last month. He becomes the first signing of the Steve Bruce era at West Brom but it looks like he certainly won’t be the last.

Several players have been linked with a move to The Hawthorns this summer, mainly free agents. But recent reports have linked the Baggies with a number of players who are contracted to other clubs, the most surprising of which being Lewis O’Brien.

The Huddersfield Town man looks set to leave this summer after his side’s play-off final defeat v Nottingham Forest last month, and a report from TEAMtalk has linked the £12million-rated man with a host of Premier League clubs, whilst claiming that both Sheffield United and West Brom are keen admirers of the Englishman.

Elsewhere, West Brom have been linked with St Pauli and Bosnia goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj. Football Insider has suggested that the Baggies are keen on the shot-stopper along with Wolves and Celtic, revealing that he could be available for as little as £1.25million this summer.

And yesterday, Alan Nixon revealed on his Patreon account that West Brom are keen on a loan move for Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury this summer – the 24-year-old has fallen out of favour at Leicester City, making just six Premier League appearances last season.

Lastly, Express and Star revealed at the end of last week that Bruce is particularly keen on signing a new full-back this summer, with that being something of a problem position for the Baggies.

The summer ahead could be a big one for West Brom and they’ve made a strong start by bringing in Swift, but Bruce will know that he needs a lot more before his side are capable of challenging for top-six.