Hull City are interested in signing Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter on loan again this summer, says Alan Nixon.

Baxter, 23, recently completed a loan spell at Hull City. The Chelsea man featured 16 times in the Championship for the Tigers who eventually finished 19th under Shota Arveladze.

Reports leading into the summer linked Hull City with a permanent swoop for Baxter, who is out of contract at Stamford Bridge in 2023.

But The Sun report Nixon revealed on his Patreon account yesterday that Arveladze is now keen on another loan deal for Baxter.

It’s been reported that Baxter would be open to joining Hull City on a permanent basis should he not be able to break into the Chelsea first-team.

And Arveladze looks likely to be in the market for a new shot-stopper this summer with Matt Ingram looking as though he could be moving on, with a number of Championship sides having been linked with him.

A big summer ahead for Hull?

Under the ownership of Acun Ilicali, Hull City look as though they could be in for a busy summer.

The club finally has an owner who seems willing to spend on the side and so it’s definitely an exciting time for the club, but their spending must be shrewd.

Plenty of teams have been in their position before, and bad spending can lead to a lot of problems later down the line.

Baxter, either on loan or in a permanent swoop, could be a shrewd acquisition – he showed that he has Championship quality last season and at 23 years old, he’s still a very young goalkeeper.

If the Tigers can get a loan deal done for Baxter then they might be able to land him on a free next summer, though everything is up in the air right now.