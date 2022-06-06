Alan Nixon says that Derby County are keen on Cardiff City striker James Collins.

Collins, 31, joined Cardiff City from Luton Town last summer. The striker was a prolific name at Kenilworth Road but he struggled with the Bluebirds last season, scoring just three goals in 26 league appearances for the club.

Now though, Nixon says that Derby County are plotting a surprise swoop for the striker ahead of their upcoming League One campaign.

But The Sun reporter says that the Rams will either need to agree a loan deal, or find a way to bring him in for free.

Collins signed a two-year deal with Cardiff City last summer and so he has another year left on his stay in Wales. Steve Morison’s side though have already been busy in the transfer market this summer, and they look set to bring in a few more names over the pre-season which could see Collins fall further down the pecking order.

As for Derby County, their takeover is still a work in progress. But reports are pointing in the right direction, with Chris Kirchner’s takeover bid still on course to go through.

The Rams are hitting more and more transfer headlines which suggests that the takeover is in its final stages, though what Wayne Rooney’s summer budget – if he has one – will look like remains to be seen.

A lot of work to do…

Rooney certainly has a lot of work to do this summer. He’s set to lose a host of players at the end of this month when contracts expire and having already got a small squad, the former England striker will certainly have a number of gaps to fill in his side.

Collins though could be a really shrewd addition to his side – he’s been prolific in League One before with Luton Town and he could be again with Derby County, who have an alarming lack of strikers ahead of next season.