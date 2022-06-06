TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook says that Michael Duff and Dean Holden are ‘two of the names being considered’ for the vacant Blackpool job.

Blackpool were dealt a hammer-blow last week when Neil Critchley suddenly left for Aston Villa.

He headed to Villa Park after Steven Gerrard’s former no.2 Michael Beale left to take on the QPR job, and it’s left the Seasiders with the unexpected task of finding a new manager this summer.

But already it seems like the club, who finished 16th in the Championship last season, are getting to work on finding a new boss.

TalkSPORT reporter Crook says that Cheltenham Town boss Duff and Stoke City no.2 Holden are both on Blackpool’s radar, before saying that the club are looking for an ‘up and coming’ manager to replace Critchley:

Michael Duff and Dean Holden two of the names being considered by Blackpool to fill their vacant managerial post. Are looking for an up-and-coming manager with a record of developing young players in the Critchley-ilk #UTMP — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙🇺🇦 (@alex_crook) June 5, 2022

Duff has recently been linked with the vacant Barnsley job, and reports have recently claimed that Duff is one of the leading candidates to take charge of the club who were relegated from the Championship last season.

But the Blackpool opening could be a much more attractive option for Duff, who guided Cheltenham Town to a 15th place finish in League One last season.

As for Holden, he’s another respected name in the game. He’s been no.2 to Michael O’Neill for over a year now. Prior to that, he was Lee Johnson’s no.2 at Bristol City and at Oldham Athletic before that, and Holden was the man who replaced Johnson at Ashton Gate for the 2020/21 season.

He lasted several months before being sacked early in 2021.

Critchley leaves Blackpool in a much better state than when he took over. The club has a lot of young players to build around and so the next appointment must be made with that in mind and Duff and Holden might be the right names for that task, but whether or not they can maintain Blackpool’s Championship status for years to come is another.

The club has a really big task on their hands in replacing Critchley in time for some summer transfers.