BristolLive reporter Gregor MacGregor has played down reports of Antoine Semenyo’s imminent exit from Bristol City.

Semenyo, 22, has been linked with Celtic for a number of months now. Over the weekend, reports (via BristolLive) claimed that the Bristol City ace had recently left his international duties with Ghana to pursue a summer exit from Ashton Gate.

But BristolLive played down that story, and MacGregor tweeted:

Antoine Semenyo? Understand stories of an imminent transfer are wide of the mark. Nothing doing. Have a good weekend all. #BristolCity 👍 — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) June 3, 2022

On Saturday, after MacGregor’s tweet, more reports surfaced claiming that Celtic were chasing Semenyo.

A report from Ghanasoccernet.com claimed that Celtic have set their sights on Semenyo ahead of the summer transfer window.

West Ham are also said to hold an interest.

It comes after Semenyo’s impressive season under Nigel Pearson in the Championship, in which he scored eight and assisted 12 in 31 league outings.

The attacker currently has a year left on his contract at Ashton Gate and the club have the option of extending his stay by a further year.

All talk?

Semenyo was bound to enter transfer headlines this summer. There was a lot of talk about him last season and that talk has started up again as we near the opening of the summer transfer window.

There’ll be a lot of reports going about this summer but one name we can trust is MacGregor.

Bristol City won’t let Semenyo go easily this summer and they don’t need to, given his contract situation at the club.

He’s a fine player and could easily be someone who drives Bristol City towards a better finish in the Championship next season, providing Pearson can add a few more names to his ranks this summer.

The club started to steady under Pearson last season who did well to improve a host of talented youngsters, with Semenyo just being one of them.