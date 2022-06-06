Bournemouth, Fulham and Nottingham Forest are targeting a summer move for Barnsley and Hungary man Callum Styles, reports Mirror.

Styles, 22, was relegated from the Championship with Barnsley last season. His side finished rock-bottom of the Championship table but the Hungarian international could yet land a Premier League move this summer.

He featured in his national side’s 1-0 win over England on Saturday. Speaking after the game, the England-born Styles revealed his dream of playing in the Premier League, and Mirror have now linked all three promoted teams with the midfielder.

Fulham and Bournemouth earned automatic promotion from the Championship last season whilst Nottingham Forest went up via the play-offs.

Earlier in the Year, Alan Nixon revealed in The Sun on Sunday (19.12.21, pg. 69) that Styles was on the radar of Celtic, but there’s been no news on that front since.

Barnsley remain without a manager following the departure of Poya Asbaghi towards the end of last season, but reports suggest that the Tykes are closing in on a new head coach.

First of many?

For Barnsley, their relegation could mean that Styles is the first of many to leave this summer. For the previous two Championship seasons, Styles was a key player for Barnsley and he featured heavily, missing only five league fixtures across the two campaigns.

Now, the former Bury man has the chance to seal a potential Premier League move and for Barnsley, their best option might be to cash in and put the money towards a summer rebuild in League One, in what will be a tightly contested third tier next season.

Styles is certainly a player with potential and his showing against England will have done him no harm in pursuit of a Premier League move.