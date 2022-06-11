Bristol Rovers are still riding the high after their promotion to League One following their final-day heroics against Scunthorpe United.

This means that Rovers manager Joey Barton must navigate the transfer market looking for ways to improve his squad while also bidding to keep his star players at the club.

Bristol Rovers released their retained list last month, which saw the likes of Leon Clarke, Brett Pitman, and Cian Harries let go following the expiry of their deals at the Memorial Stadium.

Rovers boss Barton’s decisions won’t stop there though, with a host of players now entering the final 12 months of their deals.

According to Transfermarkt, 10 first-team players see their contracts expire come July 2023, many of whom played big roles in Rovers’ aforementioned promotion that the club will be reluctant to see leave.

Among those out of contract next season is Bristol Rovers’ top goalscorer last season, Aaron Collins. He sees his Rovers contract expire next summer and the Welsh forward has already attracted interest from another League One outfit in Portsmouth. However, Collins has since suggested that he plans on staying with the Gas this summer.

In addition to Collins, two of Rovers’ most influential players from the 2021/22 season, Sam Finley and Harry Anderson, also see their deals expire also. Finley amassed 36 appearances in his debut season in the Blue and White quarters, contributing to 12 goals and assists from central midfield.

Anderson was Barton’s swiss army knife this season, making 44 appearances in a plethora of positions spanning from right and left-back to the right of a front three. Many of his 10 goal involvements came from his role as an attacking left-back in the final stage of the season.

Paul Coutts is also under contract until 2023, and it is said he is in line for a fresh deal.

Again, Barton will be looking to tie down these key players with contract extensions to keep the spine of a successful team.

Josh Grant and Nick Anderton are two more players that Gasheads will expect to see in a Rovers shirt beyond 2023 with both players surely determined to play important roles next season.

Finally, there are some players who will need to step up their game to earn new deals in BS7. Alfie Kilgour has had a season blighted by injury but has proved before that he is capable of competing in League One.

Zain Westbrooke seemed to have fallen out of favour with Joey Barton and while he previously starred in League One with Coventry City, he is reportedly likely to depart this summer. Lastly, Ryan Jones and Jamie Egan will be hoping to prove themselves to the Gas’ coaching team to earn longer stays with the club.

Although 12 months away, Barton will be planning his next moves in order to keep the club moving in the right direction.