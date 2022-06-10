Barnsley succumbed to a 24th place finish in the Championship during the 2021/22 season. This means League One for the Tykes next season.

At the moment the club is currently manager-less, having departed with Poya Asbaghi following defeat to Huddersfield Town when relegation was confirmed on 22nd April. Over 40 days have passed and a replacement is yet to arrive.

At a recent press conference, Chief Executive Khaled El-Ahmed announced there were five possible candidates, including Manchester United set-piece coach Eric Ramsay, Cheltenham manager Michael Duff, Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Neil Warnock, as reported by the Barnsley Chronicle.

An official announcement is expected before the 13th June.

Whoever comes in will have some rebuilding work to do this summer, and also one eye on those who are entering the final year of their contract next month.

According to Transfermarkt, all of Cauley Woodrow, Carlton Morris, Michal Helik, Brad Collins, Jack Aitchinson, Jordan Williams, Jack Walton, Luke Thomas, Mads Andersen, Callum Brittain, Callum Styles, Clarke Odour and Jasper Moon are out of contract in 2023.

There is a mix of players on that list, some players not featuring that often, such as Thomas and Odour, some who struggled for form in the previous season such as Woodrow, Brittain and Styles while the rest are regular first-team players.

The club may look to cut ties with Woodrow, Collins and Brittain as a result of a combination of poor form, attracting attention from other clubs and Barnsley will have to cut the wage budget going into League One.

Other players such as Thomas and Aitchinson will be looking to prove a point, and to try to impress the board in the hope they may be offered a new contract.

International players, such as Styles, Andersen and Helik may be looking at other clubs already so it could be potential for Barnsley to cash in on them before their contracts run out and they end up leaving on a free transfer, something the club will try their best not to happen. If it does it will be terrible business for the club.

While Morris, Walton, Odour and Moon could all be potentially big players for Barnsley in League One, their contract status could depend on the final league position as to whether they would like to be offered a new contract or play elsewhere.

If Barnsley were promoted back to the Championship at the first time of asking, it would be a big bonus for the club in the hope of keeping the better players.