According to Alan Nixon, Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough is set to recruit veteran goalkeeper Scott Flinders this summer.

Flinders Is currently nearing the end of his current deal at Cheltenham Town. He has been released by the Robins and will be a free agent come July 1st.

However, as per Nixon’s Patreon, it seems he won’t be a free agent for long, with Clough moving to bring Flinders to Mansfield Town.

Flinders fancied by Clough and Mansfield

Evergreen stopper Flinders had been at Cheltenham Town for five years, accumulating 156 games before they announced they would be releasing him.

He featured 23 times for Michael Duff’s side last season across all competitions. 19 of those appearances were in League One where he conceded 34 goals and kept three clean sheets.

Clough’s Mansfield Town did well in League Two last season, finishing in 7th place in the league table – the last of the play-off places. In a heavily congested and highly competitive league, they were just three points shy of the automatic promotion places.

Thoughts?

Clough obviously sees that he needs the experience of Flinders in his side. Experience is one thing that you cannot buy.

Flinders has lots of experience, mainly at League One and League Two levels. League One has seen him make 226 appearances whilst he has 246 more in League Two – a total of 472 appearances.

That is the level of experience Clough knows that he will be getting when Flinders walks through the door at Field Mill.

Clough is a shrewd operator and it is unlikely that he will be bringing the 35-year-old in just to make up the numbers.