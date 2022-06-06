Sheffield Wednesday are looking to shore up their back four with a summer move for Birmingham City star Harlee Dean says YorkshireLive’s Dom Howson.

Dean is a player that the Owls know very well after he spent the second part of last season on loan at Hillsborough.

This loan move came after Blues boss Lee Bowyer declared him to not be in his plans going forward.

Dean has a year left on his current deal but faces a somewhat uncertain future whilst back with Birmingham.

Dean proved solid addition for Sheffield Wednesday

30-year-old Dean played in the centre of a back three whilst at Hillsborough in a campaign limited by injury.

His time with Darren Moore’s side saw him make just seven regular-season appearances, providing one assist.

However, his fitness was there at the end of the season and he completed both of Wednesday’s play-off games.

Returning to Birmingham, Dean wasn’t one of the players released by the Blues. YorkshireLive’s Howson writes that “It is understood Dean would be open to an Owls return.”

Howson also adds that Sheffield Wednesday “are closely monitoring” his situation at Birmingham and “are considering making a move” for him.

Thoughts?

The old adage goes that it is better the devil you know than the devil you don’t. Having seen him up close, Sheffield Wednesday know Dean.

Despite limited time on the pitch, the Owls have seen enough of him to be convinced he’s worth another punt.

He’s able to play centrally in a back three or either centre-back position in a flat back four.

His uncompromising style and dominance in the air would definitely be of use next season to an Owls side with promotion ideas.

This is one move that you’d expect Sheffield Wednesday to take further and more seriously.