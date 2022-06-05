Huddersfield Town are eyeing up Halifax Town’s 21-year-old centre-back Jesse Debrah, Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon.

Huddersfield Town’s play-off final heartbreak won’t be forgotten by fans any time soon, but for the club, attention must turn to the summer transfer window and preparing for the 2021/22 campaign.

Carlos Corberan has got the best out of a squad formed on a low budget, and now, another shrewd acquisition he has set his sights on is Halifax Town centre-back Debrah.

The Sun journalist Nixon has reported on his Patreon that the 21-year-old is on the Terriers’ radar ahead of the summer window.

It comes after a strong first season with the National League outfit. Debrah’s game time was sparse over the first half of the season but 2022 has seen him emerge as a key player for the Shaymen, with his ability to carry the ball out from the back helping the club reach the National League play-offs.

Transfermarkt has Debrah’s deal down as expiring this summer, though the Halifax Courier has said they understand a 12-month extension option has been triggered in his deal.

A working formula…

Plenty of clubs have shown the value of dipping into non-league football for new signings before, and it’s something that Huddersfield Town are more than aware off too.

The Terriers recruited Sorba Thomas from Boreham Wood in January 2021 and after spending half a season blooding him into the club with U23s outings, he emerged as a star performer over the 2021/22 season. He provided a thoroughly impressive 16 assists and even earned a Wales call-up.

The identification of former Millwall star Debrah as a target shows Huddersfield Town are keen on repeating the Thomas success, so it will be interesting to see if the link develops into anything more serious this summer.