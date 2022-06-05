Derby County are ramping up their chase for free agent Tom Barkhuizen, but 18-year-old star Malcolm Ebiowei is moving closer to an exit, Alan Nixon has said.

Derby County’s relegation for the Championship, although heartbreaking, was expected by many fans despite their valiant battle.

Now though, the rebuild awaits for Wayne Rooney and co. The Rams are among the sides said to have identified free agent forward Barkhuizen as a target alongside Rotherham United and Bolton Wanderers, and an update has now emerged on their chase.

Trusted reporter Nixon has said on his Patreon that the Rams are stepping up their pursuit of Barkhuizen.

However, it comes as sought-after youngster Ebiowei nears the exit door.

The young winger has been linked with Manchester United, Crystal Palace, Monaco and Vitesse Arnhem in recent weeks. His current deal expires this summer and he could be one of many heading for pastures new this summer.

One in, one out?

The developing situations regarding both Barkhuizen and Ebiowei could become familiar over the summer transfer window.

While Rooney will be determined to keep as many players as possible, interest from elsewhere is inevitable. The majority of replacements will likely be free transfer signings like Barkhuizen too, and the Rams keen not to fall into a similar trap of paying hefty fees, with their financial situation in no need of added risks.

Although keeping a player of Ebiowei’s promise and talent would be ideal for Derby County, interest from elsewhere and their prolonged uncertainty won’t help matters.

Barkhuizen could be a wise replacement though given his Championship pedigree and previous form at League One level.