Burnley managerial candidate Vincent Kompany is set to name Craig Bellamy as his assistant manager should he assume the vacant post at Turf Moor, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Burnley’s hunt for a new manager has seen Manchester City and Belgium legend Kompany seemingly identified as the number one candidate for the post.

It was revealed last month talks were taking place, although the requirement of a work permit emerged as a potential obstacle.

Since then though, it has been said a deal is still on the cards between Kompany and the Clarets, and journalist Alan Nixon has now revealed that the Belgian boss wants to bring former no.2 Bellamy to Burnley.

The Welshman was Kompany’s assistant at Anderlecht for nine games before leaving his role to deal with mental health problems.

Prior to taking up the role alongside Kompany, Bellamy had worked as a youth coach with Cardiff City and as Anderlecht’s U21s boss, and it now seems a return to the game is on the cards at Turf Moor.

The summer ahead at Turf Moor…

This summer could be a difficult one for Burnley following their relegation from the Premier League.

Key players look set to depart, be it for fees or for nothing, while new acquisitions will be needed to replace the departing stars.

The rebuild at Turf Moor will begin with the naming of a new manager though, and it seems that Kompany is very much the leading contender for the post despite talks dragging on.

Bringing in a new boss will kickstart the club’s bid to turn around their fortunes and preparations for the new season, so it will be hoped that the situation can be resolved as soon as possible to ensure they aren’t left behind.