Luton Town want to swoop for Hibernian’s towering goalkeeper Matt Macey, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Luton Town can be hugely proud of their efforts over the 2021/22 campaign despite falling to defeat in the play-offs against Huddersfield Town.

Now, the attention will turn to the summer transfer window and the new season beyond it, with Nathan Jones sure to pursue some fresh additions to strengthen his squad at Kenilworth Road.

It seems one man on his radar is Hibernian shot-stopper Macey, with some fresh goalkeeping options needed for the Hatters.

Journalist Nixon has reported on his Patreon that Luton Town are keen on the towering ‘keeper this summer.

It comes after an impressive season in Scotland for the former Arsenal man. Macey held down the starting spot at Easter Road over 2021/22, keeping 14 clean sheets in 43 outings, letting 51 past him in the process.

Luton Town’s goalkeeping revamp

A failure to replace Simon Sluga after his January departure and an injury to James Shea saw the Hatters recruit Matt Ingram on an emergency loan basis towards the end of the campaign.

Ingram has since been linked with a permanent move to Kenilworth Road too, though there is reportedly competition from Preston North End.

At least one goalkeeping addition will be needed for Luton Town this summer, and Macey could prove to be a smart target.

The Bath-born shot-stopper previously spent time on loan with the club back in 2017, keeping four clean sheets in 13 games. He also picked up EFL experience with Plymouth Argyle and Accrington Stanley while on Arsenal’s books, but a permanent move to Hibs in January 2021 has seen him impress in Scotland.

Now, Luton Town could be ready to offer him another chance south of the border.