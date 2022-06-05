Nottingham Forest will have to wait to see if James Garner is part of Manchester United’s first-team plans next season before discovering if they can re-sign him on loan, according to The Sun.

Garner’s form last season was a big plus and massive contribution to Nottingham Forest’s promotion to the Premier League.

It is that form that has also been seen by parent club Manchester United and new boss Erik ten Hag.

Now, The Sun reporter Alan Nixon writes that Forest’s hopes of a third return rest on ten Hag who is keen to involve Garner in his pre-season plans.

Garner’s form makes Manchester United take notes

Garner certainly put on a series of mature displays for Nottingham Forest, especially so under the guidance of Steve Cooper.

Across last season, the Manchester United Under-23s star played in 41 Championship games. From these games, Garner scored four goals and provided eight assists.

That sort of form has seen Nottingham Forest want to being the United youngster back to the City Ground, either on loan again or in a permanent deal.

The stumbling block to those hopes is that Garner’s form has also alerted the Red Devils’ boss ten Hag. Nixon also writes Garner will feature in pre-season with ten Hag to decide whether the midfielder can be an important first-team figure or not.

Thoughts?

Nottingham Forest have obviously seen Garner’s talents on display over two seasons, hence why they want him back for a third loan. Manchester United have obviously kept tabs on him themselves though, and that is why ten Hag wants to take a closer look before making any decisions.

As well as the defensive stability that the youngster offers, there is also the threat of goals and assists from the middle of the park.

The Premier League is a hard division and a huge step up from what is seen on a game-by-game basis at Championship level.

Garner has shown he’s good enough for the second-tier competition of English football. Nottingham Forest are willing to take a chance that his Championship exertions will transfer to the Premier League.

However, these aspirations could be stymied by Manchester United if Garner performs well for ten Hag in pre-season.