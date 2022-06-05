Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is attracting loan interest from Preston North End, Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe is heading into his first summer transfer window in charge at Deepdale.

He will be keen to freshen up his ranks and build on the encouraging signs shown during his first six months in Lancashire.

Now, as reported on journalist Nixon’s Patreon, one player who has emerged on Preston’s transfer radar is Newcastle United goalkeeper Woodman, who has just returned from another spell in the Championship with Bournemouth.

The likes of Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow have seen the 25-year-old pick up little senior game time at St. James’ Park, only deputising when both were injured earlier this season.

As a result, he has spent much of his career out on loan. Two seasons with Swansea City have proven to be the highlight thus far, and Preston are interested in becoming the latest team to recruit Woodman on a temporary basis.

The goalkeeping situation at Deepdale…

Preston’s goalkeeping department will be undergoing a full revamp this summer.

Both Connor Ripley and Mathew Hudson are heading for pastures new, while loan favourite Daniel Iversen’s time at the club has come to an end.

Peter Ridsdale has already said the chances of re-signing Middlesbrough target Iversen are slim, so Lowe may well have to look elsewhere.

Woodman could prove to be a smart alternative on loan given his extensive Championship experience. However, that still leaves two goalkeeping spots to fill this summer.

To ease the workload on the transfers front, the Lilywhites could look to promote from within to take one spot. Even then though, a minimum of two goalkeeping additions will be needed at Deepdale this summer.