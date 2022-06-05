West Brom are interested in Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury, Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon.

West Brom boss Steve Bruce will be tasked with leading the Baggies back to the Premier League this season after a 2021/22 campaign to forget for all at The Hawthorns.

The summer transfer window will be crucial for Bruce in his bid to make his mark on the squad in his first transfer window in charge.

And now, it has been claimed that one man he has on his radar is Leicester City’s Choudhury.

Journalist Nixon has reported on his Patreon that Bruce is keen on bringing the midfielder to The Hawthorns this summer.

It comes after a season of limited game time for Loughborough-born Choudhury at the King Power Stadium in which he played only 12 times across all competitions, but Bruce is keen on offering him a chance at more action in his West Brom side.

A smart target for the Baggies?

Choudhury is a combative midfielder with plenty of Premier League experience to his name having played 84 times for Leicester City’s first-team since making his way through their youth ranks.

He had to cut his teeth out on loan in the EFL with Burton Albion before making his breakthrough and after struggling to break into Brendan Rodgers’ side last season, he will surely be determined to play more football next season. A switch to West Brom could help him do just that.

His contract with the Foxes runs out at the end of the 2022/23 campaign as well, so the Premier League side will have a decision to make on his long-term future sooner rather than later too.