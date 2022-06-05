Stoke City left-back Josh Tymon is attracting interest from Scottish Premiership giants and Europa League finalists Rangers, The Scottish Sun has reported.

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill heads into this summer with the aim of strengthening his squad for yet another Championship campaign.

Any signs of a promising promotion push have quickly dwindled in recent seasons, but it will be hoped that keeping key players while adding some fresh blood can stand them in good stead for a serious top-six push.

Now, it has emerged that one player who could be set to attract some transfer interest is left-back Tymon.

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers are interested in the 23-year-old.

Stoke City’s Tymon is said to be valued at £5m by the Potters, and Europa League runners-up Rangers may make a bid later this summer. Borna Barisic could be heading for the exit door this summer, and if he does move on, Tymon has been identified as an option.

A Stoke City mainstay…

Since joining as a youngster from Hull City back in 2017, Tymon has played 86 times for the Potters across all competitions.

However, it was the 2021/22 campaign that saw him really nail down the starting berth in O’Neill’s side. Operating either as a left-back or a left wing-back, Tymon only missed two Championship games, starting in 44 out of 46 league games.

In the process, he chipped in with one goal and four assists, also scoring in FA Cup and Carabao Cup matches against Crystal Palace and Watford respectively.

Stoke City will have no fears about losing Tymon on the cheap, so Rangers will have to cough up to secure his servies. The Hull-born star’s deal runs through until 2025 as it stands.