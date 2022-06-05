Nottingham Forest are reportedly readying a bid for Burnley’s England international shot-stopper Nick Pope, who believes he could force through a Turf Moor exit for only £10m.

Nottingham Forest’s promotion to the Premier League will see them bid to strengthen their ranks this summer, while Burnley’s drop into the Championship will likely see them lose a host of key players.

‘Keeper Pope has been among the standout performers at Turf Moor for years, and it seems Forest could be ready to offer him a top-flight lifeline.

According to a report from The Sun, Nottingham Forest are readying a bid for Pope with the hope of striking a cut-price deal.

It has been said by The Sun earlier this month that the Clarets will be demanding £40m for the star shot-stopper. However, this latest report states Pope is hopeful of pushing through an exit for just £10m – a pretty impressive fee given his Premier League and England experience.

The perfect profile?

Nottingham Forest’s squad has proven just how good they are already, but many of the players haven’t been tested in the Premier League.

Moving for players of Pope’s pedigree could be crucial in their bid to maintain a place in the division, so it will be interesting to see if their reported interest in the towering ‘keeper develops into anything serious over the course of the summer transfer window.

As for Burnley, while they will be keen to keep as many players as possible to give them a good chance of ending their Championship stay as soon as possible, player sales may be needed to balance the books in what looks set to be a busy summer at Turf Moor.