According to Alan Nixon, Fleetwood Town boss Scott Brown is keen on Celtic’s departing talent Luca Connell.

Fleetwood Town struggled last season, ending their league campaign in 20th place in the table. This was enough to maintain their third-tier status by goal difference only.

Stephen Crainey stepped into the breach after Simon Grayson’s dismissal before Scott Brown took over from him in early May, taking up his first managerial post after deciding to hang up his boots.

Now, Brown is set to head back to old club Celtic to bring in midfielder Connell who is reportedly set to be released by the Bhoys.

A return south of the border?

Connell started out his football journey at Bolton Wanderers, leaving the Trotters in 2019 when bought by Celtic.

The 21-year-old Liverpudlian never made the breakthrough at Celtic Park, only progressing to make three reserve appearances.

A measure of this was that he spent the last season-and-a-half away on loan at Queen’s Park. He made a total of 42 appearances, scoring 10 goals and providing 11 assists for the Spiders.

Seven of those goals and five of those assists came in 27 league games last season as Queen’s Park made the Scottish League One play-offs.

Thoughts?

Brown knows that Fleetwood Town cannot have another season such as they have just gone through.

The former Celtic great has returned to the club where he made his name in wanting to bring Connell to the northwest coast club.

Fleetwood Town will be getting a young player with what could be untapped potential. He will have been well-coached and well-schooled in football at Celtic. He would also come primed and ready after a solid season with Queen’s Park. It was a season where he showed that he had both goals and assists in his armoury.

Those attributes, as well as being a dependable presence as a defensive midfielder are qualities that Brown’s Fleetwood Town definitely needs.