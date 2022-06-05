According to Nottinghamshire Live, Nottingham Forest are interested in a loan move for Manchester City youngster Issa Kabore.

Nottingham Forest will, after their recent promotion, be playing on the big stage that is the Premier League.

With Forest having competition from Arsenal and Spurs for last season’s loanee sensation Djed Spence, the right-back area needs shoring up.

It is with that in mind that Nottinghamshire Live’s Matt Davies says that the Reds are in for Kabore. He states that Forest are tracking Kabore with a possible loan deal in mind.

Kabore shows potential away from the Etihad

21-year-old Burkino Faso international Kabore was bought by Manchester City from Belgian side KV Mechelen in late July 2020. With the likes of Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo and others in from of him at City, Kabore has yet to make a breakthrough.

However, he has shown his potential whilst on loan away from the Citizens – most recently at French side Troyes.

During last season’s loan, Kabore played 31 times in Ligue 1 for Troyes. From these 31 appearances, he provided two assists.

In addition to that, the young right-back was also impressive in the African Cup of Nations, adding to his building reputation.

Thoughts?

Nottingham Forest are victims of their own success in bringing through young players and that can be seen in regard to Djed Spence.

On loan from Middlesbrough, his game has come on due to the coaching of Forest boss Steve Cooper. With the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham circling, Forest certainly face a battle for his services on a permanent deal.

However, a move for Issa Kabore would be a wise one for Cooper’s side to make.

Nottinghamshire Live states that Manchester City are ready to loan Kabore out again. If that’s the case, then Nottingham Forest should firm up their interest and make a move.