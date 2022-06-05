Barnsley have finally gotten around to speaking to Burton Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasslebaink about the Oakwell job, Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon.

The South Yorkshire side have been without a manager since former boss Poya Asbaghi left the club on April 24th.

With Barnsley set to play in League One next season, the Tykes could do with getting someone in quick.

Now, Nixon says that the latest name to be spoken to is Burton Albion boss Hasslebaink who has been with the Brewers since January 2021.

Hasselbaink on Barnsley radar

There can be little doubt that ex-Chelsea and Leeds United striker Hasselbaink has the credentials needed for Barnsley.

Under him last season, Burton Albion did struggle somewhat, nudging to 16th place in the table – 13 points clear of the relegation zone.

Still, in his return to the club, he has shown enough to convince Barnsley that he could do a job for them.

Thoughts?

Barnsley were in the Championship play-offs only two seasons ago under Valerian Ismael, but after he left for West Brom, it was downhill from there.

First, Ismael’s replacement Markus Schopp was sacked in November and he was followed by Asbaghi leaving in April. Since then, Barnsley have been without a permanent replacement and there is a little over two months before next season kicks off.

The Tykes will be wanting to get a replacement in as soon as possible. Things need to be put into order and the club’s ethos shaped like the new boss wants it to be.

Should Hasselbaink be the one that the club have decided is the one to lead them next season, they need to get him in as soon as possible.