According to Sun reporter Alan Nixon, Derby County have entered into talks with veteran defender Curtis Davies over extending his stay at Pride Park.

The 37-year-old central defender stood out last season as a defensive rock with the Rams battling against relegation.

That relegation was confirmed but not before Davies had shown the fighting qualities that Derby County could rely on.

Now Sun man Nixon says that Derby County have opened up contract talks with Davies, with his current deal expiring at the end of the month.

Davies wanted by Derby County on back of solid season

Wayne Rooney wanting to extend Davies’ stay at Pride Park is understandable based on his exploits last season. The veteran centre-back was an ever-present for the Rams, playing every minute of every Championship game.

He also weighed in with four goals, showing his potential at both ends of the pitch.

In terms of goals, it was his most productive season for Derby County. The four that he scored make up the bulk of his five in a Rams shirt.

However, despite entering into contract negotiations with Derby County, the club will not have it all their own way.

Due to what he has shown on the pitch, Davies has also been linked to former club Hull City and their Championship rivals Bristol City.

Thoughts?

Davies proved that he was a battler in a very difficult season for Derby County.

The sort of performances that he displayed make him the kind of defender that teams want in their line-up. It’s no surprise that there are clubs such as Hull City and Bristol City interested in him. It also explains why Derby County are wanting to keep him. Coping as he did in the Championship last season would tend to lean that he’d do the same in League One.

Rooney and Derby County will be aware of this and that could be a big part of their thinking behind contract negotiations.