According to Hull Live, Hull City fans could be in for double good news soon regarding incoming transfer deals.

The Tigers are facing a summer of restructuring as they look to improve on a disappointing 19th-placed finish last season.

It is restructuring that is necessary and will be under the watchful eye of new owner Acun Ilicali. Ilicali is leaning heavily on his knowledge of Turkish football and going with what he knows.

To this end, Hull Live’s William Jackson says that City fans can expect two deals to be made permanent: Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Adama Traore.

Two said to be incoming for Hull City

Jackson says that the impending arrivals have not been announced by the club but they are ones that are in the pipeline.

Striker Sayyadmanesh is set to make his temporary deal a permanent one, while on Hatayspor’s Traore, it is added that he should be making the move to East Yorkshire this summer as well.

Of course, Tigers fans have seen Iranian international Sayyadmanesh in action. He scored once in 12 games whilst on loan from Fenerbahce.

Hatayspor’s Traore had been with the Turkish club since September 2020 after a move from French glamour club Monaco.

Since that move, the Malian attacking midfielder has featured in 54 games for Hatayspor, scoring one goal and creating nine assists. That goal and three of those assists came in 17 Super Lig games this season.

Thoughts?

Hull City do need to shake things up at the MKM Stadium, that much is certain. The arrival of both Sayyadmanesh and Traore could do that.

Iranian youngster Sayyadmanesh, 20, is a player that Hull City fans will hope provides the goals that the Tigers need.

Tucking in behind him, City fans will be hoping that Traore can recapture the form and potential he showed whilst in French football.

Both players have the potential to bring a more attacking spark to a Tigers side that was far too inconsistent last season.