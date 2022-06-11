Portsmouth have a number of players who are out of contract in the summer of 2023 and need to start thinking about who they want to keep long-term.

Portsmouth will be competing in League One again next season under Danny Cowley.

Here are 10 of their players who are due to become free agents at the end of the next campaign:

Clark Robertson

The 28 year-old signed on a free from Rotherham United in the summer of 2021. So far, he has made 28 appearances and has got two goals to his name.

Robertson has cemented his place alongside Sean Raggett in Pompey’s centre-back position and the club needs to address his situation over the course of the next 12 months.

Ryan Tunnicliffe

Tunnicliffe signed from Luton Town on a free transfer last summer. He has a lot of competition for his place in the middle of the park with Joe Morrell and Louis Thompson but remains under contract.

Marcus Harness

Harness’ one-year extension was triggered just a few weeks ago, confirming his stay, for now. He has been linked with moves to Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers.

He racked up 11 goals and seven assists during the 2021/22 campaign and is real asset to Cowley’s team.

Ronan Curtis

Ronan Curtis is the club’s longest-serving outfield player and next term will be fifth.

He has proven himself in the third tier now so will he fancy playing Championship football soon?

Kieron Freeman

The 30-year-old joined last and although he hasn’t played much for the Hampshire outfit, he still provides useful competition and back-up to their defensive department.

Jayden Reid

There isn’t much to say about Reid because he hasn’t made an appearance for the club due to injury problems. Nevertheless, he is still only 21-years-old and could have a bright future ahead of him at Fratton Park.

Connor Ogilvie

The former Gillingham man joined last year on a two-year deal and has been a key player in defence since then.

The Tottenham Hotspur youth product has featured 39 times with one goal and three assists.

Louis Thompson

After a horrid time at Norwich City with injuries galore, Thompson has made Pompey his home.

He is an important member of the squad and will be keen to help his side reach the play-offs next season.

Jay Mingi

Mingi signed after a successful trial with the club and automatically was sent out on loan to non-league Maidenhead United and impressed getting one goal in half a season. Since his return to Pompey, he’s only appeared three times and looks to be one for the future.

Alex Bass

Pompey’s longest serving player and is the only player still remains from the League Two title winning 2016/17 season.

His future hangs in the balance and he was shipped out on loan to Bradford City in the last January transfer window.