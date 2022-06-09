Huddersfield Town failed at the final hurdle as they lost the Championship play-off final to Nottingham Forest last month.

Forest won the game 1-0 at Wembley Stadium through a Levi Colwill own goal.

It condemns Huddersfield Town to another season in the Championship. Carlos Corberan’s side will be hoping to mirror the same form that got them to within 90 minutes of the top-flight, with fans being optimistic of another top-six charge next term.

Whilst Corberan will have some recruitment and rebuilding to do this summer, he may have one eye on those players who are entering the final year of their contract this month.

According to Transfermarkt, all of Lee Nicholls, Ryan Schofield, Nicholas Bilokapic, Tom Lees, Romoney Critchlow, Harry Toffolo, Josh Ruffels, Pipa, Ollie Turton, Jonathan Hogg, Jon Russell, Matty Daly, Rolando Aarons, Danny Grant, Josh Koroma and Danny Ward are out of contract in 2023.

There are a mix of players on this list, some are youngsters such as Daly, Grant and Bilokapic, some are first-team star men such as Nicholls and Toffolo with the other being members of the first-team squad.

The club may well look to cut ties with Koroma, Hogg and Ward should they make little impact next season, particularly Koroma who was the top scorer in the 2019/20 season but struggled for game time last term, leaving the upcoming season a key one for the 23-year-old. As for Hogg and Ward, they may move on as they are never getting any older and with the club moving upward, their stay in West Yorkshire may be up.

Koroma and Toffolo have received one-year extensions so they will be playing for their future next season, with it being key that Toffolo signs a new long-term deal as he is key to everything successful Huddersfield Town have achieved recently.

Names like Nicholls, Russell, Turton, Pipa and Lees have all been first-team regulars used by Corberan this season, so you would expect to see them staying beyond 2023 despite there being no guarantees for any of them.

The likes of Aarons, Grant, Schofield and Ruffels will leave Corberan with a difficult decision to make as they all have shown glimpses of quality but have either struggled with injuries or poor form respectively.

As for Bilokapic, Critchlow and Daly, they will surely earn new deals as they are exciting youth prospects who may need a loan in this up and coming season to show themselves at a level which will be around the quality expected of them at their parent club.

It might well be a long way off yet, but Corberan and the members of his recruitment team may well be looking at players to offload for financial gain to fund recruitment this summer or looking at those whose contracts expire in 2023 for a loan to showcase their talents. Either way, for the 16 players whose Huddersfield Town future is unsure, this will surely be the biggest season of their careers as they look to extend their stay in West Yorkshire