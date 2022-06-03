AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson says he doesn’t want to lose Ayoub Assal amid interest from elsewhere.

AFC Wimbledon are facing a battle to keep hold of the midfielder this summer following their relegation from League One.

Assal, 20, has been linked with a move to QPR, Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City, Barnsley, Fulham and Brentford, as reported by The Mirror.

He is under contract at Plough Lane until June 2024 meaning his side are under no pressure to cash in on him anytime soon.

Jackson has made it clear that he doesn’t want to sell him either and has said, as per a report by the South London Press:

“He is an exciting player who I have got high hopes for. He is massively important in what I want to do moving forward.

“I’ve come in here and I don’t want to lose any of my best players. I want to build around these sort of players, add to the group and make it stronger.”

QPR and Blackburn Rovers among the club linked

It is a new era at QPR following Michael Beale’s appointment and the former Rangers and Aston Villa coach will be eager to put his own stamp on the squad.

Blackburn Rovers are in the hunt for a new manager themselves and are still searching for Tony Mowbray’s successor.

Assal could be seen by the Championship pair as a decent long-term option for them and someone who could bolster their respective midfield departments.

The youngster has been on the books at Wimbledon since U12s level having previously been at Millwall. He has since risen up through the academy ranks of the Dons and has made a total of 66 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 14 goals and eight assists.