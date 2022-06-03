Newport County have signed striker Chanka Zimba on loan from Cardiff City, as announced by their official club website.

Newport County have struck another early summer deal to lure the youngster to Rodney Parade.

Zimba, 20, will spend the whole of the next campaign with the Exiles.

He spent the second-half of last season on loan with fellow League Two club Northampton Town and has now switched teams.

Early addition for Newport County

Newport County are preparing for their first full term under the management of James Rowberry and will be looking to compete at the top end of the division.

Zimba will give them more competition and depth in attacking areas and will be eager to show what he can do in the Football League.

Northampton Town swooped to sign him in the last January transfer window as they were going for promotion under John Brady but he managed to score just once in 13 games in all competitions for the Cobblers.

The youngster has been on the books at the Cardiff City Stadium since 2020 after previously rising up through the youth ranks at fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

He has since played once for the Bluebirds’ first-team and has mainly been used in their development ranks since his switch to Wales.

Zimba now has an opportunity to get some more experience under his belt at Newport County.

They finished 11th last term and were eight points short of the play-offs in the end.