Carlisle United have joined the race to sign Rangers winger Josh McPake, according to a report by Football Insider.

Carlisle United have become the latest club to be linked with the Scotsman this summer.

McPake, 20, is also reported to be on the radar of Stockport County, Crewe Alexandra and Crawley Town, as per the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 29.05.22, 08.53).

He spent last season in the Football League on loan at Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers respectively.

Carlisle United identify potential summer addition

Carlisle United could see McPake as someone to bolster their attacking options ahead of the next campaign.

The Cumbrians are gearing up for another season in League Two after Paul Simpson kept them up.

They have so far managed to lure midfielder Owen Moxon to Brunton Park from Scottish side Annan Athletic and are now looking to raid Scotland again.

McPake has now returned to Ibrox following his most recent loan stint at Prenton Park and his parent club have a big decision on what to do with him next.

He has been on the books at Rangers for his whole career to date and rose up through the youth ranks of the Glasgow giants.

The attacker has so far played once for their senior team and has also had loan stints away at Dundee, Greenock Morton and Harrogate Town in the past to gain experience.

Another temporary departure could be on the cards now and Carlisle United have joined the likes of Stockport County and Crewe Alexandra in the frame to land him.