Leyton Orient are coming off the back of a very inconsistent 2021/22 season that ended in a 13th place finish.

It leaves the O’s with another season in League Two. But, towards the end of the campaign Richie Wellens’ side showed that they’re a team with a lot quality and will be in contention next year – so fans will be optimistic about seeing the team challenge for the top-six again next season.

Whilst Wellens has work to do this summer, he may also have one eye on those who are entering the final year of their contract next month.

According to Transfermarkt, all of Darren Pratley, Paul Smyth, Connor Wood, Lawrence Vigouroux, Jayden Sweeney, Harry Smith, Aaron Drinan, Jordan Brown, Omar Beckles, Otis Khan, Dan Happe, Hector Kyprianou, Craig Clay and Matt Young are out of contract in 2023.

In addition, Adam Thompson and Rhys Byrne could receive one-year contract extensions which would extend their contract to 2023.

The majority of those players were signed at the start of last season on two-year deals – with several surely impressing enough to find interest from other clubs.

Names like Kyprianou, Smith and Wood were all been important players under Jackett and Harrold, but there’ll be no guarantees for any of them under Wellens and could even see them depart the club this summer whether it be temporarily or permanently.

Happe and Clay will be returning from long-term injuries, so their form in the late parts of the season will likely determine whether they earn a new deal this time next year.

Rotational players such as Brown and Khan could find themselves open to offers if they do not see an increase in playing time, which is likely to come due to the heavy schedule as the O’s will aim to progress in all four competitions involved in.

It’s a long way off yet, but Wellens will surely be considering some names to offload this summer in an attempt to make the squad his own, and some of the names he could offload might be those coming to the end of their contracts in 2023.