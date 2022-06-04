Blackpool finished 16th in their first year back in the Championship following their League One play-off win last year.

This showed a solid season for the Seasiders. The squad are constantly in turnover and overall look like they are improving. Last season saw smart signings like Shayne Lavery and Callum Connolly joining and making instant impacts.

However, Critchley has now left for Aston Villa, so the Tangerines are in the search for a new manager. Not only this, but the club also have a massive 15 of their 28 first-team players out of contract in 2023, with a further four out of contract this summer.

These 15 players include the aforementioned Lavery and Connolly but also other stars like Kenny Dougall. These three have been crucial to Blackpool’s success this campaign, making a combined 109 league appearances this campaign.

The Northern Irish striker shared his minutes with Gary Madine and Jerry Yates and despite this, still scored eight goals. This made him the club’s second top goal scorer last season, one behind Madine and level with Yates.

Connolly on the other hand didn’t contribute a lot going forward, only grabbing two goals and an assist. However, his versatility across the back-line and even in the midfield solved many problems for Critchley.

Like Connolly, Dougall didn’t offer a huge threat going forward, grabbing five assists and scoring once, but his experience in the midfield was vital. With so much change in the midfield and defence, Dougall and Connolly’s constant presence were a massive reason for Blackpool’s solid season.

Players such as Chris Maxwell, Daniel Grimshaw, James Husband, Luke Garbutt, Keshi Anderson, CJ Hamilton and Josh Bowler have all been key players under Critchley and their contracts run out in the summer of 2023. Whilst Jordan Thorniley impressed on loan at Oxford last season before being recalled. These are players that the Pool can’t afford to lose for free.

On the other side are players like Kevin Stewart, Matty Virtue, Bez Lubala, Richard Keogh and Stuart Moore on players that could leave either this summer or when their contract expires. Although Keogh has been good since his arrival, he will be 36 and it would be a risk to re-sign him. And for Kevin Stewart, he was good in League One, but injuries have hampered his time with the Tangerines.

Whoever comes in as the club’s next manager has a lot of work to do. Some of these players are crucial elements to Blackpool and they can’t afford to lose them on free transfers. Whilst some of these can be cut from the squad and potentially even sold this summer.