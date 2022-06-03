Nottingham Forest are set for a busy summer transfer window, so expect plenty of rumours to emerge from the City Ground over the coming weeks and months.

Nottingham Forest have already been linked with a host of names, one being former Leicester City striker Islam Slimani.

Portuguese outlet Record (via Sport Witness) has said the Algerian is on Forest’s list of potential additions. However, given Slimani’s previous failure to impress in the Premier League, it could be wise for Steve Cooper and co to look elsewhere.

With that in mind, here are three transfer alternatives Nottingham Forest should consider instead of Slimani…

Emmanuel Dennis – Watford

After Watford’s relegation from the Premier League, one player who is deserving of a top-flight stay is Nigerian forward Dennis.

The 24-year-old, who can play anywhere across the front three, managed 10 goals and six assists in a goal-shy Watford side. His pace and trickery made him a nuisance for defenders and an attack including him and Brennan Johnson could be a frightening prospect.

Jordan Siebatchu – BSC Young Boys

Though a more left-field option, American striker Siebatcheu’s goal record in Switzerland deserves some attention.

The 2021/22 campaign saw the 26-year-old score 27 times in 45 outings. He has previously played in France’s Ligue 1 and after a strong campaign in the Swiss Super League, Siebatcheu should be on the radar of clubs in top leagues this summer.

Paul Onuachu – KRC Genk

Onuachu is another more left-field option, but he has been tearing up the Belgian Jupiler Pro League for some time now.

At 28, the time has come for the 201cm tall Nigerian striker to test himself in one of Europe’s top leagues. Onuachu scored 23 times in 43 games last season and now has 68 in 112 for Genk. After starring in both Belgium and Denmark, Nottingham Forest should look to hand the towering striker a Premier League shot this summer.