QPR boss Michael Beale ‘fell out’ with a number of senior Aston Villa players, leading to his departure from the club, claims Football insider.

QPR appointed Beale as their new manager earlier this week. He replaced Mark Warburton in what is the 41-year-old’s first managerial job.

He arrives on the back of experiences with both Aston Villa and Rangers, where he was a coach alongside Steven Gerrard, and having previously worked at both Chelsea and Liverpool.

Reports suggested that Villa were reluctant to lose Beale to QPR. But Football Insider now say that Villa ‘did not stand in Beale’s way’, claiming that he had fallen out with a number of Aston Villa’s senior players, including John McGinn.

Many QPR fans are excited for the appointment of Beale – the club took some time in finding Warburton’s successor, with R’s fans having seen a number of uninspiring names linked to the job, but Beale looks like a keen appointment.

Water under the bridge…

Aston Villa and Beale are no more, and so this emerging report from Football Insider only serves to cause controversy.

At the highest level of the game, there’s bound to be fall outs, especially when there is so much money on the line.

Beale now has a great oppurtunity to assert himself as a keen manager and, if these reports regarding his Villa fall out are true, then he has a chance to prove any doubters he has at Villa Park wrong.

The new QPR boss has a big summer ahead of him with QPR not only having a relatively small squad, even more so after their retained list was announced, but with plenty of players who didn’t put a shift in last season.