Crawley Town have agreed to name Arsenal U23s boss Kevin Betsy as their new manager, according to Football Insider.

Crawley Town have been on the hunt for a new boss since the decision was taken to part ways with John Yems back in May amid credible accusations of use of discriminatory language and behaviour toward players.

Since then, the League Two club have been on the hunt for a new boss and now, it seems as though they’ve got their man.

According to a report from Football Insider, Crawley Town have reached an agreement to appoint Arsenal coach Betsy as their new boss.

It emerged from Sky Sports earlier this week that Betsy was among those being considered for the vacant post at The People’s Pension Stadium alongside Chelsea Women’s boss Emma Hayes, but it seems as though it is Betsy who is set to take up the role.

Plenty of coaching pedigree…

After years of working as a coach at youth level, it seems the time is right for Betsy to make the step up to first-team coaching.

More and more clubs are starting to take chances on younger coaches who have cut their teeth at youth level, and Betsy looks to be the latest to do just that.

After working in the academy of former club Fulham, Betsy took up a role in the England setup in 2016. He worked with the Young Lions for five years, leading a similar group through the U15, U16, U17 and U18 levels before departing in August 2021 to take up a role with Arsenal.

Betsy took charge of 32 games over the 2021/22 season, managing a total of 1.56 points per game.

Now, with a step up to senior football awaiting, Crawley Town will be hoping the 44-year-old can lead the club to a brighter future.