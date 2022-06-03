West Brom and Sheffield United are ‘big admirers’ of Huddersfield Town’s Lewis O’Brien, says TEAMtalk.

O’Brien, 23, looks bound to leave Huddersfield Town this summer after his side’s controversial defeat in last Sunday’s play-off final.

The midfielder has been a mainstay in the Terriers line up for the past three seasons now, barely missing a game for his club, and improving with every passing season.

Last time round, O’Brien made 46 total appearances in Championship fixtures, scoring three and assisting as many ,and proving to be one of the best up and coming midfielders in the Football League.

He’s been linked to a number of Premier League clubs this summer, including Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Southampton. But TEAMtalk now say that West Brom and Sheffield United are keen on the midfielder, who could be available for around £12million.

A bold move? Or questionable rumours?

O’Brien is a player with Premier League ability and he looks set for a Premier League move this summer.

The Baggies and the Blades might be ‘admirers’ of O’Brien, but a transfer swoop for the midfielder seems highly ambitious, and the reports saying so equally questionable.

West Brom don’t have bags of money to spend with manager Steve Bruce having already stated that his side have a ‘little’ bit of money to spend in the summer, and whilst Sheffield United might have a bit more, they too seem unlikely to spend upwards of £12million on O’Brien.

But he’s certainly a good player and one who looks set for a prolonged career in the Premier League, and Huddersfield Town fans may be resigned to seeing him go this summer.